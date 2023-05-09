A Utah Mom Wrote a Children's Book on Grief After Her Husband Died. Now, She's Accused of Murdering Him

Kouri Richins is charged with first-degree aggravated murder in connection with the death of her late husband, Eric Richins

By
Published on May 9, 2023 02:06 PM
Kouri and Eric Richins
Kouri and Eric Richins. Photo: Kouri Richins Facebook

A Utah widow and mom of three who recently published a children's book on coping with the loss of a loved one following the death of her husband is now accused of murdering him.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kouri Richins of Kamas, Utah, is charged with one count of first-degree aggravated murder and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in connection with the death of Eric Richins.

Richins' attorney, Skye Lazaro, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. It's unclear if Richins' has entered pleas to the charges.

Prosecutors allege that on March 3, 2022, Richins, 33, laced Eric's drink with a lethal amount of fentanyl. He was pronounced dead hours later.

Richins told investigators she had prepared her husband a Moscow Mule that night to celebrate a real estate deal for her business. Shortly after he consumed the drink in the couple's bedroom, Richins claimed she went to sleep with her child, who was experiencing night terrors. When she came back to their room, she said she found Eric, 39, unresponsive and called 911, the documents read. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Citing the medical examiner, prosecutors say Eric died of a fentanyl overdose. An autopsy indicated he had approximately five times the lethal amount in his system.

Investigators obtained search warrants and seized the family's electronic devices, during which they discovered several text communications between Richins and an acquaintance she was allegedly buying drugs from, the documents state.

Investigators interviewed the acquaintance, who said Richins purchased hydrocodone from them sometime between December 2021 and February 2022.

Weeks later, Richins allegedly reached back out to the acquaintance asking for a more potent drug — "some of the Michael Jackson stuff," the acquaintance said Richin told them, according to the documents. Richin then allegedly obtained 15 to 30 fentanyl pills worth $900 on Feb. 11, 2022.

On Valentine's Day 2022, Eric and Richins had dinner at their home. After consuming a sandwich, Eric became ill and broke out in hives. He told a friend he believed his wife had poisoned him, according to the documents.

On Feb. 26, 2022, Richins allegedly bought another $900 worth of fentanyl. Less than a week later, Eric died, according to the documents.

Citing a search warrant, KSL-TV reports Eric's family suspected Richins was responsible for his death all along. "They advised he warned them that if anything happened to him, she was to blame," the warrant states, per the station.

Eric's sister told investigators Richins gave Eric a drink while the couple was on vacation in Greece a few years before his death. Afterwards, he became ill and he told his sister he believed Richins had poisoned him, the documents state.

Prior to his death, Eric's family said he was seeking a divorce and changed the beneficiary of his will and life insurance from his wife to his sister.

In March 2023, a year after her husband's death, Richins released a children's book on grief, titled Are You With Me?

According to its product description on Amazon, the book was "written to create peace and comfort for children who have lost a loved one."

According to KCPW News, Richins had a sequel in the works, titled Mom, How Far Away is Heaven?

