Police have no motive for the murders at this time

Utah Mom Who Taught Zumba Is Killed Along with 12-Year-Old Son in Attack by Neighbor

A 39-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son were killed on Tuesday in Henderson, Nevada, by their upstairs neighbor who was killed by responding officers after a brief hostage situation.

PEOPLE confirms that Jason Neo Bourne, 38, was fatally shot by police inside a vehicle, where he had barricaded himself after taking Joseph Hawatmeh hostage.

In a statement, Henderson authorities described getting calls from witnesses about gunfire and a "subject down in the doorway of a nearby apartment."

Police say that Bourne killed Diana Hawatmeh inside an apartment she used as an office for her business.

The mother-of-three was shot to death along with a 33-year-old woman, whose identity has not yet been released.

After the double-murder, investigators allege that Bourne took the 12-year-old boy, and ran to a nearby vehicle as officers pulled up to the scene.

"As officers attempted a de-escalation dialogue with the suspect, the suspect held his firearm to the juvenile's head, resulting in an officer-involved shooting," the statement explains. "Officers extricated the juvenile from the vehicle and immediately began life saving measures."

However, Joseph died minutes later from gunshot wounds.

Investigators allege Bourne fired multiple shots while inside the vehicle, and that one of those bullets struck Joseph.

Police discovered Diana's 16-year-old daughter inside the apartment, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

A motive for Tuesday's violence is still under investigation.

Police have confirmed Bourne lived in the apartment above the Hawatmehs' business. It is not known if the killer knew his victims beyond that.

Diana's husband and eldest son were not at the scene of the attack.

According to police, the family lives in Sandy, Utah.