'Giving' Utah Mom in Training to Become Nurse Is Killed in Murder-Suicide: 'Great Mother'

A 26-year-old Utah mom who was training to become a nurse was killed in a suspected domestic violence-related murder-suicide.

“She didn’t deserve this, and we didn’t deserve to have her taken from us,” Miranda Wilson, a close friend of victim Miranda Schachinger, told Salt Lake City TV station Fox13.

Police were called around 10:30 a.m. Friday to a Midvale apartment complex after learning that a man, 26-year-old Isaac Andre Renfro, had sent images that seemed to indicate a woman inside one of the apartments had been hurt, reports The Salt Lake Tribune.

Arriving officers alerted other residents to stay in place and began to communicate with Renfro over the phone during a nearly three-hour standoff. Communication stopped when gunshots were heard, Unified Police Department spokesman Detective Ken Hansen told the outlet.

Hansen said a SWAT team sent a robot into the apartment, but after it detected no movement, officers themselves went inside and found both Renfro and Schachinger dead, apparently from gunshots.

Friends said the two had been dating. Initial indications suggested Renfro shot the woman and then himself, Hansen said.

Miranda Schachinger

“I hope people remember how giving she was," her former mother-in-law, Andrea Stubbs, said at a vigil held Saturday to honor Schachinger, reports Fox13. "She took care of the elderly as a CNA and she was in nursing school. All she wanted to do was help people.”

Stubbs said Schachinger's 9-year-old son “loved her more than anyone in the world,” reports the Deseret News. “There’s not a person on this Earth who met her and didn’t love her.”

In a statement issued by the non-profit organization Utah Homicide Survivors, Schachinger's mother, Reena Etheridge, described her daughter as "a great mother, hard worker, and loving to all who crossed paths with her."

A GoFundMe account was set up to assist with funeral and other expenses.