Utah Mom Accused of Killing Toddler Son with DUI Crash into Golf Course Pond

An 18-month-old Utah boy is dead after police say his mother drove her minivan with the child aboard into a golf course pond, allegedly while under the influence.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officers who responded to a call of "criminal mischief in progress" at Golf in the Round found a female near the pond and a vehicle submerged, according to South Salt Lake police.

The woman, 28-year-old Brittanie Mae Miloshevsky, is alleged to have been driving "while impaired" and under the influence, the agency said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

When Miloshevsky alerted officers to the boy in the submerged vehicle, they dove into the pond to retrieve him.

The toddler was recovered and transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The mother, who was treated at the scene, was arrested on charges that include DUI with serious bodily injury, child abuse, child endangerment and criminal mischief, police said.

After the boy died Monday from his injuries, charges against Miloshevsky were upgraded from child abuse to child abuse homicide.

An attorney who might speak on her behalf was not immediately identified.