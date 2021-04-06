The gunman is in critical condition after shooting himself during a police standoff

'Loving' Utah Mom Is Allegedly Killed by Ex in Grocery Store Parking Lot Before He Shoots Himself

A Utah woman was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend in a grocery store parking lot — and the man later shot himself after a standoff with police.

Mindee Lavell Elmore, 41, was at Smith's Grocery Store in Ogden, Utah, on April 3 when she was confronted by her ex-boyfriend, who allegedly shot her before fleeing the area. According to KSL-TV, Elmore was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Authorities say the man, whose name has not yet been released, fled to a nearby neighborhood. He was tracked to the front yard of a stranger's house, according to Fox 13.

According to a statement from the Ogden police, the man was armed with a semiautomatic handgun and refused to respond to police commands. A SWAT team was sent to apprehend him.

As neighbors were evacuated from their homes, police attempted to negotiate with the gunman. According to authorities, the man then turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head. He is in critical condition.

"This incident is a shock for our community and specifically the family members that it has impacted," Ogden police said in a statement.

Friends have started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Elmore's funeral expenses. The fundraising page describes Elmore as "a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and most importantly mother. Mindee was a very loving, known woman in Ogden."

Elmore worked at Andy's Club, a Greek restaurant in Ogden. In a statement on its Facebook page, the restaurant employees shared their sadness at their loss.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of one of our own," the statement reads. "Mindee Mastronardi Elmore was tragically and unexpectedly taken from all who loved her on what was supposed to be a beautiful Easter weekend. Her infectious laugh and magnetic smile easily made her a customer favorite. She was so much more than a coworker, she was a loyal friend who will be forever missed but never forgotten."