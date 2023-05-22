Utah Man Phones Police to Tell Them He's Killed Wife and In-Laws Near Salt Lake City

Jeremy Bailey, 34, confessed to all three murders and remained on the phone until police arrived at his home near Salt Lake City, authorities said in a release

Published on May 22, 2023 11:29 AM
The Utah home of Jeremy Bailey. Photo: FOX 13 News Utah/YouTube

A Utah man is in jail after confessing to killing his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law, authorities said in a release.

Jeremy Bailey, 34, called Layton City Police Department dispatch on Friday at 9:45 a.m. to confess to all three murders and remained on the phone until police arrived at his home near Salt Lake City, according to the release.

Bailey was then instructed to leave the home before being taken into custody, and police found three victims at the scene: his wife Anastasia Stevens, 36, mother-in-law Becky Stevens, 61, and father-in-law Donald Stevens, 73.

Three of four family dogs were also killed, police added.

"Jeremy Bailey and Anastasia lived at the residence where the incident occurred," the release continued. "Becky Stevens and Donald Stevens were Nevada residents who were visiting the address."

Layton Police reported that a motive has not yet been determined and that a cause of death is being investigated.

According to local station KTVX, a probable cause affidavit stated that Bailey reportedly told authorities he'd been "thinking of doing this a few days ago." After calling the police and claiming that "there will be a murder-suicide," he allegedly told authorities the victims had already been dead 20 minutes prior to the call.

KTVX also reports that he wrote the following on his wife's Facebook page: "MASSACRE SUICIDE Jeremy Bailey JUST KILLED EVERYONE Becky Stevens Don Stevens AND 3 OF THE 4 DOGS 1832 EAST GENTILE STREET LAYTON."

The affidavit added that a victim told their therapist earlier in the day they "may have a very real problem" and "it may be time for legal interference" after they uncovered something, per KTVX. Bailey claimed he was "thinking of doing this a few days ago" and admitted to storing guns in a friend's garage, according to the outlet.

Bailey was booked in Davis County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, discharge of firearms and aggravated cruelty to animals, per jail records.

Travis Lyman, a public information officer for the department, told KSTU that there was "some indication" of gunshot wounds, and police allege that Bailey claimed he and his wife had an argument before the murders.

Neighbor Del Mar Stevens, who is not related to the family, told the outlet that the family seemed "ordinary."

"They were friendly. Gave me their names and said, 'If you ever need anything, give me a call,'" Stevens said of the couple. "Seemed like ordinary people — neighborhood people."

"[These things] happen in other neighborhoods, not yours — but it's happened here, and we're sad about it," Stevens added.

