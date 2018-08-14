A Utah man crashed a plane into his home just hours after he was released from jail for assaulting his wife.

Duane Youd, 47, aimed his Cessna 525 Citation Jet into his home on Monday at about 2:38 in the morning, according to a press release by the Payson City Police Department.

Two people, believed to be his wife and her son, were in the home at the time of the plane crash but they were able to run out of the burning home in time, the department said. Youd was declared dead.

He had been arrested on Sunday night for domestic violence against his wife, who remains unnamed, the press release said.

Youd was booked into the Utah County Jail and made bail before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police said in the release he had requested to be accompanied to his home to pick up his things.

While he left his home with his belongings and his car, he returned later after he crashed his plane, the release said.

Sgt. Noemi Sandoval told reporters the Youd family home was “fully engulfed” in flames after the crash, according to CBS News.

RELATED: Family of Airline Employee Who Stole Plane in ‘Complete Shock’: He Was a ‘Compassionate Man’

“He is an experienced pilot, and he flew from Spanish Fork airport directly here into the home,” Sandoval said.

Youd flies for the company that owns the plane. Outside of the home, an overturned car was found and what remained of the plane was by the front door, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

“We don’t know what his ultimate goal is, whether he meant to hit it low like he did or he meant to hit it higher,” Sandoval said. “The lucky thing for us, if anything, in this whole situation is that we have destruction of property and we have one male deceased, but it could have been so much worse than what it was.”

A friend of Youd’s told the newspaper, “I can’t believe he was able to fly in like that. If he hadn’t hit the car, I wonder how much more damage this would have done to the house.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Youd’s son from a previous marriage, 17-year-old Parker Youd, told the newspaper his father hadn’t given clues about what he planned on doing.

“He told me only that it was going to be rough for a little bit, but that was it,” Parker said. He added he thought he was the last person his father spoke to.

“I said, ‘I love you. Good luck. I’ll see you tomorrow,” Parker said. “He said, ‘I love you, too,’ got in his truck and drove away.”

He added, “He’s just a good guy. The best dad I could ask for.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.