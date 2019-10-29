Utah Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Mom and Streaming Her Bloody Corpse on Facebook Live

Image zoom Jeffrey Langford, 24, with his mother, Graciela Holker, 45 Facebook

A Utah man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing his mother and then live-streaming footage of her crumpled body on Facebook as he sobbed “Mom” into the camera with blood smeared on his face, say police.

Jeffrey Antonio Langford, 24, of North Salt Lake, allegedly told police his mother, Graciela Laura Holker, 45, tried to shoot herself first and that he fired the fatal shot to spare her from becoming a “vegetable,” according to a Davis County Jail booking affidavit obtained by The Deseret News.

Langford, 24, was arrested Saturday night and charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree felony obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of carrying a dangerous weapon while in the possession of drugs or alcohol, according to arresting documents obtained by local station ABC4 News.

Jeffrey Langford, 24, of Utah

A spokesman for the North Salt Lake Police tells PEOPLE the investigation is active and ongoing and that they are awaiting autopsy and forensic results and have no further comment.

Calls were referred to the Davis County Records Department, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for documents.

Langford’s arrest came on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. after police responded to a call about a possible suicide at an apartment at 55 W. Center St., The Deseret News reports.

The caller told police Langford had stated via social media that a female had just shot herself and that he was going to kill himself next, North Salt Lake police said, The Deseret News reports.

Arriving officers found Holker’s body wedged between the couch and coffee table with a gunshot wound to her head, the arresting documents say, ABC4 reports.

Langford had blood smeared on his face and showed “signs of being intoxicated,” an affidavit obtained by ABC4 shows.

Langford allegedly gave police conflicting statements about what had happened, Fox News reports.

After further investigation, “it was determined that there was sufficient probable cause to arrest the adult male and book him into jail on charges of homicide and obstruction of justice,” North Salt Police said, The Deseret News reports.

Before police arrived, Langford had allegedly posted three disturbing Facebook Live videos showing his mother dying or already deceased and saying he didn’t want to go to jail, the affidavit states, ABC4 reports.

In the first video, he is seen crying and saying, “Mom,” as Holker is videotaped slumped over with blood covering her face and nose, ABC4 reports.

He claims she shot herself in front of him but that she was still alive and that he needed to “finish it,” ABC4 reports.

In the second video, Langford makes the claim again that his mother shot herself in front of him – but says this time that he was not going to prison or jail, ABC4 reports.

In the third video, Langford says his mother “deserves a good send-off,” ABC4 reports.

The gun was allegedly found in his mother’s hand but was cocked, the affidavit says.

Langford is being held at the Davis County Jail without bail. He has not yet entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.