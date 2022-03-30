Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home.

Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.

Through court records, PEOPLE also confirms Oshodi, who was first arrested on March 20, is further charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and spitting at an officer.

Citing the charging documents, KSL.com reports that Oshodi held his girlfriend and her son captive for several days inside the Sandy residence they share.

During those days, he allegedly "terrorized the victim and threatened to kill her multiple times," according to KSL.com.

Investigators also allege that Oshodi strangled the victim and threatened her with a box cutter, holding it to her throat as he drove down the highway at over 100 mph.

It is alleged in the charging documents that, as police responding to a 911 hang-up call arrived at their home, Oshodi began stabbing his girlfriend.

Officers, who heard a woman's screams, entered the home, reports KSL.com, first finding a 9-year-old boy and then Oshodi and the victim — both covered in blood.

The victim's son was the one who called 911, but hung up for reasons unknown.

The charging documents allege Oshodi barricaded the front door with a chair, and, for four hours, threatened to hurt the victim with a knife. At times, KSL.com reports from the charging documents, he "jumped towards her saying he was 'just going to do it.'"

The son was present for Oshodi's alleged crimes, but sustained no injuries.

The charging documents allege Oshodi regularly abused the victim throughout their relationship, which started last July.

The victim told police she never reported these incidents, "because [Oshodi had] threatened to kill her upon his release from jail."

Oshodi remains in police custody. Bail and plea information for him were unavailable Wednesday.