Utah Man Allegedly High on Meth Crashes into Horse Stable, Kills 3-Year-Old Best Friends

Two 3-year-old boys — described as lifelong best friends — were killed instantly Monday evening when a speeding car slammed into them while they were playing together in a corral at a Utah horse stable.

A statement obtained by PEOPLE confirms the driver, 25-year-old Kent Cody Barlow, is alleged to have been under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the fatal incident.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office first learned of the horrific crash at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain at around 7:20 p.m.

The statement alleges that the car Barlow was driving was traveling faster than 100 miles per hour when it left the roadway, hitting Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson, who were "playing with heavy equipment toys inside the corral" at the stables.

"Both boys were run over and ended up 75 feet from where they were playing," the statement explains.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online to help cover the boys' funeral expenses.

The campaign described the boys as "best friends" who died while "playing, innocently, in the sand with their toy trucks." It adds: "The stables have always been a second home to these boys."

Witnesses told responding deputies the speeding car had been moving recklessly across the road, weaving in and out of oncoming traffic.

After running a stop sign, "the car went off the paved road to the right, shattered a vinyl rail fence, smashed through a five rail steel pole fence, smashed through another section of that same steel pole fence, then crashed through a fence panel corral, then hit a large cement block anchored in the ground, launched into the air, and then into a lean-to style set of horse stables, coming to a stop upside down."

Passengers in the car allegedly told deputies that Barlow's vehicle had been "drifting" — a driving style in which the driver keeps the car in a condition of oversteer — when it left the roadway.

Barlow is being held without bail after being charged with two counts of second-degree automobile homicide/driving under the influence with criminal negligence, two counts of driving while under the influence with personal injury, and individual counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, running a stop sign, and speeding.

He had not entered pleas to the charges. Information on his attorney was unavailable Wednesday.

"From where the car first left the pavement, to where it came to rest, was about 345 feet," the statement notes. "The car was completely destroyed in the crash."