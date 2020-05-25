Utah Man Allegedly Calls Police to Confess Killing Woman He Met on Tinder Hours Earlier

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso

A Utah man was arrested Sunday for suspicion of murder after he allegedly confessed to killing a woman he met on the dating app Tinder.

The Layton City Police Department said Ethan Hunsaker, 24, told 911 dispatchers that he killed someone inside his home. When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso, according to a police press release.

The woman, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

Hunsaker allegedly told police he met the woman on Tinder Saturday evening.

According to arrest documents obtained by KUTV, Hunsaker and the woman went to a local bar before they went back to Hunsaker's home. Hunsaker allegedly told police that after the two were “intimate,” he fell asleep and when he woke up he choked the victim "for as hard as he could for one minute."

He allegedly said he then went to the kitchen, grabbed a pocket knife and stabbed the woman five to ten times before he called 911 to report the alleged attack.

During the call, he allegedly asked police to kill him.

Hunsaker later allegedly told police he had homicidal and suicidal thoughts on a daily basis.

“The motive behind this homicide is under investigation; however, the attack appears to have been unprovoked,” according to a police press release.

Hunsaker is facing one count of murder. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.