Utah Girl, 12, Is 'Missing and Endangered' After Saying She Was Going to Store With Friend

Police in Utah are searching for a 12-year-old girl reported missing early Thursday morning after she was last seen saying she was meeting up with a friend.

Asiah Mister is described by South Salt Lake police as a black female with black hair, which is usually worn in a ponytail, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 90 lbs. She was last seen wearing a lavender shirt with multi-color llamas and four squares, blue jeans and fuzzy slippers, Fox13, ABC4 and KUTV report.

She was reported missing by her grandmother at 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Her grandmother told police Asiah left their home at River Run Condos at 4 p.m. to meet “unknown female friend” at a Maverick convenience store.

At 10 p.m., Asiah’s brother contacted the friend on social media and was told Asiah was on her way home. When she didn’t come home, Asiah’s grandmother called police.

At 2:20 a.m., police were able to ping Asiah’s phone less than four miles away from her home. But the phone was turned off and the signal lost before investigators could find the device.

Police believe Asiah to “missing and endangered” and urge anyone with information to call police dispatch at 801-840-4000.