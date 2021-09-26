Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe, 21, Killed During House Party Shooting in Salt Lake City

The sophomore cornerback was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, according to authorities

Aaron Lowe #2 of the Utah Utes looks on before their game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

A football player for the University of Utah Utes has died following a house party shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Salt Lake City police said in a statement that Aaron Lowe, 21, was killed when shots were fired at around 12:20 a.m. local time at the home in the Sugar House neighborhood. An unidentified female was also shot and is in critical condition.

Police said they first received a noise complaint around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding the house party on the 2200 block of South Broadmoor Street. Two hours later, another call came in about a fight involving a weapon at the same address.

As officers approached the scene, a caller reported hearing gunshots from the area in question. Lowe and the other victim were quickly located upon their arrival.

The sophomore cornerback was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police chief Mike Brown said he is "deeply saddened" by the death of the "talented young man."

"The Salt Lake City Police Department grieves with and offers our condolences to the Lowe family and the University of Utah community," Brown said in a statement. He also offered condolences to the family of the second shooting victim.

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham called news of Lowe's death "devastating" in a statement, adding that the Texas native "will be deeply missed."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron's family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident," Whittingham shared. "Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him."

Mark Harlan, athletic director for the University of Utah, called Lowe "a terrific young man, a leader on our football team, and a rock of resiliency and courage" in a separate statement.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"These investigations are complex," Brown said in his statement. "Our detectives have been hard at work trying to identify the suspect or suspects in this case."