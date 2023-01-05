Utah Family of 8, Including 5 Children, Found Shot Dead in Their Home: A 'Senseless Tragedy'

A Utah family of eight, which included five children, was found shot dead inside their home this week.

Police officers discovered the bodies of the family members in their Enoch City home on Wednesday while they were taking part in a "welfare check," according to a news release from Enoch City officials.

Each of the family members' bodies were found inside the home, the release noted, adding that they all "appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds." The names and ages of the dead have not been released.

"At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large," city officials also explained.

Authorities have not revealed when the deaths occurred or what led to the shootings, or who requested the welfare call. The investigation currently remains ongoing.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Getty

Enoch City manager Rob Dotson said Wednesday night that the community is mourning the loss of the eight individuals.

"It's hard to describe in words the emotions that are going through the people who live here," Dotson said in a news conference, per The Washington Post. "We all know this family. Many of us have served with them in church, in community, and gone to school with these individuals."

"This community at this time is hurting. They're feeling loss; they're feeling pain. They have a lot of questions, which is natural, and they're here to support," Dotson added, also noting that investigators from Enoch City, Iron County and Cedar City are working together to piece together what went down.

In a tweet, Utah Governor Spencer Cox wrote, "Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence."

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson also offered her condolences in a statement on Twitter, writing, "What a tragedy. I'm praying for the community of Enoch tonight."