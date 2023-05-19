Utah Doctor Specializing in Psychedelics Kills 16-Year-Old Son in Murder-Suicide Amid Custody Dispute

On Saturday, police in Salt Lake City discovered the bodies of Parth Gandhi and his 16-year-old son inside an office complex

By
Published on May 19, 2023 01:59 PM
Parth Gandhi; Om Moses Gandhi
Parth Gandhi, Om Moses Gandhi. Photo: Parth Gandhi Facebook; GoFundMe

A beloved Utah teen is dead in what authorities say was a murder-suicide perpetrated by his doctor father.

On Saturday, police in Salt Lake City discovered the bodies of Parth Gandhi and his 16-year-old son inside an office complex where Gandhi worked, per a news release. The son has been identified by loved ones on a GoFundMe page as Om Moses Gandhi.

According to his website, Gandhi was a neuropsychologist who also specialized in psychedelic therapy at Salt Lake City Psychedelic Therapy and Research.

While the manners of death of the pair were not disclosed, KSL-TV, citing police, reports the murder-suicide involved a firearm.

Pending the autopsy reports, police also said it was unclear if psychedelics were used prior to the killings.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The GoFundMe page describes the teen victim as a beloved brother and son who "always looked out for others."

"Friends knew he was genuine in his caring. He endured years of witnessing abuse of every kind imaginable, yet in the quiet strength of his soul, he cared most about protecting his younger sister and his mother," the fundraiser description reads.

Om loved camping and kayaking with his cousins. "He taught himself to play the piano, played the bass clarinet and drums, and was a gifted saxophone player. Sadly, Om had his saxophone in hand the day he was senselessly murdered," the description continues.

Citing court documents, KSL reports Om's parents were in the middle of a lengthy custody battle when he was killed. His mother, Leah Moses, said Gandhi was abusive.

"My son Om's death was preventable," Moses said in a statement shared by the National Safe Parents Organization, per the outlet. "The family court system professionals ignored my pleas for help to keep my son safe."

"My son's father persuaded everyone I was the problem, when in fact I was just trying to protect my child. I never want this to happen to another family, to another child. If the courts would listen to and believe survivors, this nightmare could stop," Moses' statement said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=615478267281530&set=pb.100064580866313.-2207520000. Thursday evening our organization was shaken by the senseless and tragic loss of our dear friend and colleague Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp. Gwen served as a billing specialist within the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Prevention Bureau and has been a valued member of the city for 18 years. Even though she was small in stature, Gwen’s smile, laughter and personality filled a room as if she was a giant. Gwen lost her life late Thursday night as a result of a domestic violence murder/suicide incident that occurred at her home in Fort Lauderdale. Gwen was a sister, mother and grandmother who was taken from her family and friends far too early. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence please don’t ignore it. There are avenues of help if you are willing to do what needs to be done. Please don’t let Gwen’s tragedy be in vain. #cityoffortlauderdale #domesticviolenceawareness #domesticabuseawareness National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233 https://www.thehotline.org See less
Beloved Fire & Rescue Volunteer Found Slain by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide After 911 Call by Her Son
Ana Walshe Rollout
Ana Walshe's Husband Killed Her Because He Thought She Was Having an Affair, Prosecutor Alleges
Oklahoma Mother Killed By Estranged Husband In Murder-Suicide Leaves Behind Two Young Kids
Oklahoma Mom of 2 Young Children Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide: 'She Was a Great Mother'
casey allen
Ga. Mom of 4 Allegedly Killed by Husband 1 Day After Celebrating Wedding Anniversary
Taylen Mosley
Coroner Reveals Cause of Death for Fla. Boy, 2, Found in Alligator's Mouth
Taylen Mosley
Before Fla. Boy Was Found in Alligator's Jaws, Police Allege Father Threw Him into Lake After Killing Child's Mom
Taylen Mosley
Fundraiser for Boy Found in Alligator's Mouth and His Slain Mom Surpasses Initial Goal, as Dad Is Jailed
Shannon Martinez, Bailey Martinez
Texas Father Kills Wife, 7-Year-Old Daughter Before Turning Gun on Himself
Police say 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley shot and killed three people. The victims are his son, 7-year-old Cameron Bouie, his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter Damionna Reed and his girlfriend’s 69-year-old mother, Carole Fulmore, inside his home in Parramore early Sunday morning.. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2451653888425427&set=pb.100007425187599.-2207520000.&type=3. Carole Fulmore/Facebook
4 Dead, Including 2 Children, After Fla. Shooting on Easter: 'It's Heart Wrenching'
Kellie and Anthony Ventricelli
N.J. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, 15-Year-Old Son Before Turning Gun on Himself
Payshas Whatley, GoFundMe, murder-suicide near Old Colorado City
'So Young, So Much Ahead of Her': Colo. Mom, 20, Is Killed in Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 2 Daughters
On Saturday, April 8, 2023, just south of Groveland, Florida, the United States Marshals, with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, captured Tahj Brewton. Brewton was arrested on his outstanding warrants for carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer, and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office
Third Suspect, 16, Arrested in Fla. After Killings of 3 Teens
Courtney Spraggins
Ex-Ala. Cop Indicted on Accusations He Killed Pregnant Girlfriend, Then Called 911 Claiming She Shot Herself
Mirelle Mateus, murdered by ex boyfriend Aaron Romo
Calif. Mom Had Bad Feeling Her Daughter Had Been Harmed. She Went to Ex's Home and Found Her Slain
Samantha Maldonado
As She Lay Dying, Woman Stabbed on Chicago Train Platform Names Ex-Boyfriend as Murder Suspect
Frances Kendra Lucero
Calif. Mom of 2 Is Allegedly Killed by Husband in Front of Children as She Ran Toward Her Home