Utah Dad Allegedly Stabbed Infant Son to Death on Homemade Altar, Then Stashed Body in Closet

A Utah father accused of killing his 10-month-old son allegedly said he did so because he believed the boy was marked with the number “666,” the number often associated with the devil, PEOPLE confirms.

Alex Hidalgo was arrested Saturday in Ogden, a day after he allegedly stabbed his son multiple times in the neck on a homemade altar and then stashed the baby’s body in a garbage bag in his closet, court documents obtained by PEOPLE state.

Police found the 37-year-old man in an abandoned home he allegedly broke into. He was wearing bloodstained clothes police believe he also wore while he allegedly attacked his son, identified on a GoFundMe page launched by the family to help the family with expenses as Alex Hidalgo Jr..

He tried to run from police before he was detained, police allege in the court documents.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The child’s mother, referred to in court documents as A.D., was out of the house running errands on Friday when Hidalgo allegedly killed the boy.

When she returned home, she claimed Hidalgo was reading a bible and watching a video that contained “religious music and sermons.” Noticing their son was missing, she asked Hidalgo of the child’s whereabouts.

He then allegedly told her he had killed the boy, that the son had “666” on him, and that he had “built an altar like they had talked about,” the documents state.

Alex Hidalgo WEBER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The documents don’t state if the boy in fact had the numbers on him, or why Hidalgo thought he saw them.

At first, A.D. didn’t believe Hidalgo but then she discovered her son’s body. A neighbor helped her give the child CPR as Hidalgo allegedly fled the scene, the documents state.

Medical personnel were unable to resuscitate the child. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities said a post-mortem examination of the deceased child’s body found multiple stab wounds to the neck. A pairing knife was found by investigators in the sink, “wet as if it had recently been washed.” Blood-soaked towels were also discovered on the scene, as well as blood that had soaked into the carpet and blood around the garbage can. Using forensic chemicals, investigators saw evidence suggesting an attempt had been made to clean the area.

Hidalgo has been charged with aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and desecration of a human body.

He is being held without bail, arrest records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea, and arrest records don’t show an attorney who could comment on his behalf.