Utah Couple Allegedly Starved Daughter, 3, to Death — and Taped Themselves Taunting Her with Food

A Utah couple may face the death penalty for allegedly starving their toddler daughter to death and filming themselves taunting her with food before she died.

Angelina Costello, 3, was found dead in July 2017 after Ogden authorities received a 911 call reporting she had stopped breathing. She appeared to have been dead for some time and her head, arms and legs were covered in bruises, open sores and lacerations, according to police affidavits obtained by PEOPLE.

Now, prosecutors have filed a notice seeking the death penalty against the girl’s parents, 25-year-old Miller Costello and 23-year-old Brenda Emile, who have both been charged with aggravated murder, NBC 4 reports.

Prosecutors allege Angelina lived “a life of torture,” the station reports.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Videos discovered by investigators allegedly show Emile and Costello taunting Angelina by withholding food, the affidavits state.

In one video, Angelina is allegedly forced to feed her other siblings, who appear unharmed and healthy, according to the Desert News. In another, her mother can be seen offering her some eggs before taking them back and saying, “Haha, no food for you,” NBC 4 reports.

At a hearing earlier this year, one detective described the child as resembling a Holocaust survivor, the Desert News reports.

“Severely malnutritioned [sic] doesn’t even really describe it,” a second police detective said at the hearing. “Starvation would be better.”

Emile allegedly admitted to police she used makeup to cover the dead child’s injuries “so they didn’t look so bad,” the affidavits state.

The couple have both pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to Fox 13. They are being held in Weber County Jail without bail.

Their attorneys could not be reached by PEOPLE for comment Tuesday.

Calls to the Weber County Attorney’s Office were not immediately returned.