Man Accused of Killing 'Loving Parents' in Utah Home While 3 Kids Slept Is Arrested in California

A Utah man suspected of killing a couple in their home while their three young children slept upstairs is now in custody.

On Wednesday morning, the West Jordan Police Department announced that 31-year-old Albert Johnson was taken into custody in the Sacramento area of California.

It is unclear if Johnson has yet been charged, and it was not clear if he has an attorney.

Johnson was wanted in connection with the killings of Tony and Katherine Butterfield, who were fatally shot in their home early Saturday morning. Police allege Johnson targeted the couple and forced his way into the couple’s home in the middle of the night with a gun.

The couple appeared to have attempted to fight for their lives with a knife, but police allege Johnson fatally shot them both as their children, ages 4 and under, slept upstairs.

Johnson allegedly rummaged through the home before fleeing the scene. Police have not released a motive for the killings, and it is unclear if the couple knew Johnson.

Johnson’s wife, Sina Johnson, 29, has also been arrested in connection to the case.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sina allegedly withheld information regarding the Butterfields’ death from police, disposed of evidence and aided her husband in fleeing.

It is unclear if Sina has been charged, and it’s also not clear if she has an attorney.

“We do believe the Butterfields were absolute true victims,” West Jordan Police Sgt. J.C. Holt said at a press conference Monday. “They did not have any role in this. We don’t believe there was any criminal activity going on on their part or anything like that. Just a terrible situation. Horrific.”

Katherine was described by friends as a “ray of sunshine,” while Tony “kept everyone laughing” with his wit, according to a GoFundMe page.