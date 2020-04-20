Image zoom Go Fund Me

A Utah couple was fatally shot while fighting off a home intruder as their children slept upstairs.

Early Saturday morning as their three children slept in their West Jordan home, Tony and Katherine Butterfield were fatally shot by a home intruder, according to a GoFundMe page set up by friends to help pay for funeral expenses.

“Despite fighting for their lives, they were brutally shot and killed while their 3 children, ages 4 and under, slept upstairs,” the family’s close friends said on the page. “While we are so grateful that their children were not harmed, we are devastated at the loss of their loving parents.”

Now, police are “working hard to bring resolution to this case,” West Jordan police said, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.

Police responded to reports of a shooting when a neighbor called 911 around 1:15 a.m. to report the sound of gunshots and a woman screaming.

Upon arrival, officers found Katherine dead inside the home while Tony’s body was in the backyard. It appeared Tony and the suspect got into a fight in the backyard and the suspect was injured with a knife.

It’s unclear what the suspect took but it is believed he rummaged through the house and left in a car.

Katherine was described as a “ray of sunshine” by her friends while Tony “kept everyone laughing” with his wit.

On Sunday, the couple’s families released a statement on the GoFundMe page: “Our hearts are overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity from family, friends, neighbors, community and beyond. We are deeply touched by your kindness, love and support during this tragic time.”