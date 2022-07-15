Police said the SUV driver cooperated following the crash. According to a report, no charges have been filed against the unidentified motorist

Utah Boy Killed, Friend Hospitalized After They're Struck on E-Bike by SUV and Dragged Nearly 200 Feet

Authorities in Utah are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 9-year-old boy and hospitalized his best friend while the pair were riding an electric bike.

Police said the pair were struck by an SUV and then dragged nearly 200 feet on a South Jordan, Utah, street on July 6.

According to KSL-TV, family members identified the victims as Brayden Long and Anthony Sandoval, both 9. Long died from his injuries the following day, while Anthony remains hospitalized.

"My son lost his best friend," Anthony's mom, Jamie Beach, told the station. "I can't imagine what his family is going through, but my heart goes out to them."

Beach said the boys hadn't seen each other in months. Shortly after the pair reunited, they were struck.

"I got a phone call about an hour later that he had been hit by a motor vehicle," Beach said, speaking to KSTU-TV. "South Jordan police had to be on the phone with me to calm me down."

Since the accident, Beach said Anthony has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in the hospital's intensive care unit with severe head trauma and abdominal injuries. He'll likely need to use a wheelchair during the initial stages of recovery, the outlet reports.

"We're hoping he will be out of the ICU soon. It's still touch-and-go right now," Beach said. "He's had three surgeries in four days. He's a very strong boy."

According to police, the 44-year-old female driver of the SUV allegedly involved remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities following the crash. Per a news release, they do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the collision.