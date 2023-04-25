U.S. Woman Arrested After Flying to Sydney with 24-Carat Golden Gun in Her Luggage

A 28-year-old U.S. woman was arrested on Sunday after Australian border authorities discovered a 24-carat gold-plated handgun in her suitcase upon her arrival in the country.

The unidentified woman was traveling from Los Angeles to Sydney when Australian Border Force agents found the weapon, according to a news release from the agency.

As the ABF said, the woman is not licensed to carry a gun in Australia, which has strict gun laws. She was arrested and charged under section 233BAB(5) of the Customs Act 1901.

Officials are crediting "sophisticated" detection technology for finding the weapon, which was not flagged in the U.S. before the woman took off for Australia.

"Time and time again, we have seen just how good ABF officers are at targeting and stopping illegal, and highly dangerous, goods from crossing Australia's border," ABF Enforcement and Detained Goods East Commander Justin Bathurst said. "The ABF is Australia's first and most important line of defense. ABF officers are committed to protecting our community by working with law enforcement partners to prevent items like unregistered firearms getting through at the border."

Australian Border Force

On Monday, the woman appeared in court at Downing Centre Local Court and posted bail, officials said.

She faces up to 10 years in prison, the ABF said, and she could be deported pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

Since the 1996 Port Arthur mass shooting in Tasmania that left 35 people dead, Australia has maintained strict gun control laws.

Gun-related deaths have declined more than 7% each year since the legislation was passed, an Australian study showed.