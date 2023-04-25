Crime U.S. Woman Arrested After Flying to Sydney with 24-Carat Golden Gun in Her Luggage The unidentified woman, who arrived in Australia on Sunday on a flight from Los Angeles, was arrested and could face up to 10 years in prison By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 09:16 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Australian Border Force A 28-year-old U.S. woman was arrested on Sunday after Australian border authorities discovered a 24-carat gold-plated handgun in her suitcase upon her arrival in the country. The unidentified woman was traveling from Los Angeles to Sydney when Australian Border Force agents found the weapon, according to a news release from the agency. As the ABF said, the woman is not licensed to carry a gun in Australia, which has strict gun laws. She was arrested and charged under section 233BAB(5) of the Customs Act 1901. Officials are crediting "sophisticated" detection technology for finding the weapon, which was not flagged in the U.S. before the woman took off for Australia. Pilot and Pregnant Wife Found Dead After Plane Crash in Australia: 'Just Tragic for the Family' "Time and time again, we have seen just how good ABF officers are at targeting and stopping illegal, and highly dangerous, goods from crossing Australia's border," ABF Enforcement and Detained Goods East Commander Justin Bathurst said. "The ABF is Australia's first and most important line of defense. ABF officers are committed to protecting our community by working with law enforcement partners to prevent items like unregistered firearms getting through at the border." Australian Border Force Amateur Gold Hunter Finds Huge $160,000 Nugget in Australia On Monday, the woman appeared in court at Downing Centre Local Court and posted bail, officials said. She faces up to 10 years in prison, the ABF said, and she could be deported pending the outcome of the court proceedings. Since the 1996 Port Arthur mass shooting in Tasmania that left 35 people dead, Australia has maintained strict gun control laws. Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. Gun-related deaths have declined more than 7% each year since the legislation was passed, an Australian study showed.