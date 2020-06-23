Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss called soldier Ethan Melzer "the enemy within"

U.S. Soldier Allegedly Contacted U.K. Neo-Nazi Group, Planned to Attack His Own Unit

The Department of Justice has announced the arrest of a 22-year-old soldier whom they allege plotted to attack members of his own unit and provided classified information about troops stationed overseas to a U.K.-based white supremacist group.

The indictment against Ethan Melzer alleges that he was in contact with the Order of Nine Angles, an allegedly Satanic neo-Nazi occult group based in England that has other branches spattered across the globe.

The charges allege the Kentucky man provided the group with sensitive information about the location, movements and security details for various overseas servicemen and women.

The indictment further alleges that, in May, Melzer allegedly used an encrypted messaging app "to solicit assistance for a mass casualty attack" on his U.S. Army unit once it had deployed to Turkey.

Melzer is charged with conspiring and attempting to murder U.S. nationals, conspiring and attempting to murder military service members, providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, and conspiring to murder and maim in a foreign country.

No pleas have been entered, either by him or on his behalf. PEOPLE was unable to determine if he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The indictment claims FBI agents, working with the U.S. Army, thwarted Melzer's plot in late May, and that he was arrested June 10.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Melzer, the indictment alleges, joined the Army in 2018 and by the following year, was a member of the Order of Nine Angles, which "espoused anarchist, neo-fascist, neo-Nazi, and anti-Semitic beliefs."

Additionally, prosecutors allege Melzer consumed ISIS propaganda and possessed a photo of a knife next to a book entitled "The Sinister Tradition: Order of Nine Angles," an Army beret, and a skull mask — a known neo-Nazi symbol, the indictment alleges.

"As alleged, Ethan Melzer, a private in the U.S. Army, was the enemy within," Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss said in a statement on the indictment.

"Melzer allegedly attempted to orchestrate a murderous ambush on his own unit by unlawfully revealing its location, strength and armaments to a neo-Nazi, anarchist, white supremacist group," Strauss continued. "Melzer allegedly provided this potentially deadly information intending that it be conveyed to jihadist terrorists. As alleged, Melzer was motivated by racism and hatred as he attempted to carry out this ultimate act of betrayal."

Melzer allegedly confessed to authorities, the indictment alleges, telling them he planned to kill as many members of his unit as he could.