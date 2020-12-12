U.S. Executes Alfred Bourgeois for Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter, Marking 10th Execution of 2020

Alfred Bourgeois was convicted of abusing and killing his 2-year-old daughter in 2004

Louisiana truck driver Alfred Bourgeois was executed by the U.S. government on Friday.

Bourgeois, 56, was sentenced to death in 2004 for severely abusing and killing his 2-year-old daughter in Texas. He was executed at the Federal Correctional Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, according to the Associated Press.

Up until his death, Bourgeois’ lawyers argued he had an IQ that would put him in the intellectually disabled category and should have made him ineligible for the death penalty.

According to CNN, Bourgeois insisted upon his innocence in his final statement on Friday evening. "I ask God to forgive all those who plotted and schemed against me, and planted false evidence," he said. "I did not commit this crime."

Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean, as well as politicians and other leaders, spoke out about Bourgeois’ case on Friday.

“The SCOTUS voted to allow the federal government to execute Alfred Bourgeois despite the fact that he is intellectually disabled with an IQ measured between 70-75,” Prejean wrote on Twitter.

“The depravity and evil of this admin’s race to murder as many people on death row as possible is shocking & inhumane,” added Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “We know how our carceral system works. The wealthy + privileged can buy freedom & leniency, the vulnerable are killed. It must stop. Abolish the death penalty.”

Bourgeois was the 10th death row inmate to be executed since President Donald Trump’s administration announced a revival of capital punishment for federal death row inmates in July 2019.

The decision, ending a 17-year hiatus, has been met with sharp criticism, though the Department of Justice has defended it.

"The Department intended to resume executions in December 2019, however due to litigation, the process was suspended," a spokeswoman told CNN on Friday. "Once the Supreme Court ruled in favor of resuming executions, the Department has proceeded each month — with the exception of October — since July 2020.”

Bourgeois’ execution comes just one day after that of Brandon Bernard, who was convicted of two counts of murder for his involvement in the 1999 double murder of youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley.

“I’m sorry. That’s the only words that I can say that completely capture how I feel now and how I felt that day,” Bernard, 40, said before his death, according to the Associated Press. “I wish I could take it all back, but I can’t.”