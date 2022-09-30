U.S. Army Couple Charged with Conspiring to Leak Military Health Records to Russia

An anesthesiologist and a U.S. army major and doctor were indicted Thursday morning in Maryland

By
Published on September 30, 2022 03:12 PM
Jamie Lee Henry and Anna Gabrielian

A U.S. army couple has been arrested after allegedly providing health records of U.S. military employees to an FBI undercover agent they thought was an employee of the Russian embassy.

Dr. Anna Gabrielian — a Johns Hopkins hospital anesthesiologist working in Baltimore— and her husband, U.S. army major and doctor Jamie Lee Henr, were indicted Thursday morning in Maryland for conspiring to provide the Russian government with soldiers' personal medical information, which is a federal offense.

According to The New York Times, Dr. Gabrielian, 36, was charged with one count of conspiracy and two counts of wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information.

Henry, 39, was also charged with one count of conspiracy but received five counts of wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information.

If convicted, "the defendants face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy, and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for each count of disclosing IIHI," the Department of Justice said in a release.

"Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties," the release read. "A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors."

Following a court appearance, the couple — who have been married since 2015 — were released on home detention and their location will be monitored at all times, CNN reported. Gabrielian also has a $500,000 unsecured bond, holding her liable for a breach of the bond's conditions.

PEOPLE was reached out to legal representation for both Gabrielian and Henry, but did not immediately hear back.

In a statement, Johns Hopkins told WBAL-TV-11, "We were shocked to learn about this news this morning and intend to fully cooperate with investigators."

According to the indictment obtained by CNN, earlier this year, Gabrielian contacted the Russian embassy to offer assistance alongside Henry to the Russian government. In August, she was contacted by an FBI agent claiming to work for the embassy.

At that point in time, Henry — who worked as a staff internist at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and had secret security clearance — reportedly met with the undercover agent, again believing the agent to be working for the Russian Embassy. He allegedly provided the agent with health records of a U.S. Army officer, Department of Defense employee, and the spouses of three Army veterans.

Gabrielian also allegedly met with the agent and offered to provide the medical information of "the spouse of a government employee and military veteran."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In the indictment, Gabrielian is said to have told the agent she was motivated by patriotism toward Russia to provide any assistance she could to Russia, even if it meant being fired or going to jail," The New York Times reported. Henry, the indictment claimed, told the agent, "My point of view is until the United States actually declares war against Russia, I'm able to help as much as I want. At that point, I'll have some ethical issues I have to work through."

