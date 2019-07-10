U.S. Airman Arrested for Allegedly Helping Girlfriend Kill Her Husband: 'Nothing Can Replace Him'

Image zoom Jason Hamrick of Ohio Facebook

A U.S. Airforce tech sergeant and his girlfriend have been arrested in connection to the murder of her husband in Ohio, say authorities.

U.S. Airman Michael Clark, 33, of Abilene, Texas, was arrested Saturday and charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder in connection to the death of Jason Hamrick, 42, of Tate Township, Ohio, a USAF recruiter and also a technical sergeant, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says in a release.

Hamrick’s wife, Angelina Vladimirovna Hamrick, 32, also of Tate Township, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder for her alleged involvement in Hamrick’s murder, the sheriff’s office says.

They are each being held on $1 million bond and are being held in the Clermont County Jail.

It is unclear whether they have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

They have not yet entered pleas.

On June 30, at about 8 p.m., Hamrick was found face-down in a ditch about a half-mile from the Tate Township home where he and his wife lived, local station WLWT reports.

He was found with a single gunshot wound to the head after his family asked the sheriff’s office to perform a welfare check on him that same day, court records show, ABC News reports.

The alleged murder took place while the Hamricks were divorcing, the sheriff’s office says, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Angela Hamrick had been having an affair with Clark, who is also married, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

She told authorities she last saw her husband on June 28, the court documents state. Police believe Jason Hamrick was killed that same day, the release says.

Court documents state that Angela Hamrick told investigators that she had “conversed on a number of occasions about murdering Jason with her boyfriend,” the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

She told investigators that Clark misinterpreted what she meant, the court documents state, the outlet reports.

Clark also told investigators that he and Angela Hamrick had talked about killing her husband, court documents state, the outlet reports.

The U.S. Air Force assisted in the investigation.

“We are fully aware that TSgt Clark was arrested for conspiracy to commit aggravated murder,” a spokesperson for the Dyess Air Force Base in Taylor County, Texas, where Hamrick was based, told ABC affiliate KTXS in a statement.

“It is currently under investigation by Clermont County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio. They are very serious allegations and go against everything we stand for as United States Air Force airmen.”

The Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office and a grand jury will review the case to determine if additional charges will be filed, the sheriff’s office says.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Hamricks’ three children.

Matthew Wolfangel, who donated to the fund, expressed his condolences on behalf of his family. “So sorry for the loss of Jason,” he wrote. “Nothing can replace him for these boys.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at 513-732-7510.