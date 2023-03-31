Urgent Search Underway for Missing 2-Year-Old Boy After Mom Found Murdered in Florida Apartment

Police fear Taylen Mosley is in danger after they discovered his mother's body lying inside a "very violent crime scene"

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 31, 2023 08:54 AM
Taylen Mosley
Photo: FDLE Twitter; St. Petersburg Police Department

An urgent search for a 2-year-old boy is underway after his mother's body was found in "a very violent homicide scene" inside their Florida home.

St. Petersburg Police have issued an amber alert for Taylen Mosley who was last seen near the 11600 block of 4th Street North in St. Petersburg, Florida on March 29. Police say the child could be in danger.

The toddler's mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found dead in their apartment on Thursday afternoon after a family member asked the building manager to check on the pair, authorities said.

Police Chief Anthony Holloway told reporters the search involved state, federal and county authorities, and that both a drone and dogs were involved in the search for the boy.

"It's very urgent, it's all hands on deck right now," Holloway said, adding "we want to bring this child home."

The police chief said the crime scene was "very violent on the inside" and that there were serious concerns for the safety of Taylen. Holloway added that authorities "know he is not with his father."

"If you have this child, please call us, let us know this child is safe," he urged.

Police believe Jeffery and her son were the only two occupants of the apartment, based on the lease.

Taylen Mosley
FDLE Twitter

Taylen is described as being around 2 feet tall and weighing 30 Lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

St. Petersburg is on Florida's gulf coast and is part of the Tampa Bay area.

Police urge anyone with information to contact St. Petersburg Police at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.

