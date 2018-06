Unsolved Crimes and Disappearances: JonBenét Ramsey, Natalee Holloway and Other Enduring Mysteries

Eighteen-year-old Natalee Holloway vanished on May 30, 2005, during a high school graduation trip to Aruba. The night before she was supposed to leave the island, Holloway was seen by her classmates at a restaurant and nightclub. She was later seen in a car with Joran van der Sloot and two other men, who claimed that they had dropped Holloway off at her hotel.

Van der Sloot was arrested twice on suspicion of involvement, but was released each time due to lack of evidence. Van der Sloot would later make statements that many thought incriminated him, but he was never charged with a crime. Now, Van der Sloot is in a Peruvian jail for the murder of another woman, Stephany Florez Ramirez.

Holloway’s body has never been found, and the investigation remains open.