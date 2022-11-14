University of Virginia Student Suspected of Killing 3 and Wounding 2 in Campus Shooting

Authorities are searching for a University of Virginia student who allegedly killed three and wounded two others late Sunday evening.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, UVA president Jim Ryan said in a statement overnight.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies are coordinating to find and apprehend him," Ryan added about the shootings which took place on the university's Charlottesville campus.

By early Monday morning, campus law enforcement continued to search the area and around the university's grounds, UVA Police said in a statement on Twitter. Authorities were encouraging all to shelter in place and to "expect increased law enforcement presence."

According to UVA officials, the shooting happened at the Culbreth Road Parking Garage at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities confirmed three people had been fatally shot and two others wounded. No other details about the victims were immediately available early Monday.

University officials identified Jones as a former football player at the university. He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. The suspect may be driving a black SUV with the Virginia license plate TWX3580, authorities said.

Christopher Darnell Jones. UVA Police Department Twitter

According to the Charlottesville Daily Progress, Jones is from Petersburg, Virginia, and had been on the UVA football roster in 2018.

In a letter to the university, Ryan said classes at the school were canceled Monday.

"I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia. This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community," he said. "We will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds."