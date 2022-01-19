University of Michigan Reaches $490M Settlement with More than 1,000 Sexual Assault Accusers

Robert Anderson, the late sports doctor who worked with UMich for 37 years, was accused of sexually assaulting at least 1,050 people between 1966 and his 2003 retirement

The University of Michigan has agreed to pay $490 million to more than 1,000 people who claim they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor over the course of his nearly four-decade career with the school.

According to the Associated Press, the settlement, which was reached Tuesday night, is in response to multiple lawsuits brought forth against Dr. Robert Anderson, who was accused of sexually assaulting students — mostly men — during routine medical examinations.

"We hope this settlement will begin the healing process for survivors," Jordan Acker, chair of the University of Michigan Board of Regents said in a university news release. "At the same time, the work that began two years ago, when the first brave survivors came forward, will continue."

"This agreement is a critical step among many the university has taken to improve support for survivors and more effectively prevent and address misconduct," added university interim president Mary Sue Coleman.

The settlement, which was reached through mediation, will be split among 1,050 victims. Attorneys and their clients will decide how to divvy up $490 million, with another $30 million allocated toward future claims made before July 31, 2023. The university will have no input on the payouts.

"It has been a long and challenging journey, and I believe this settlement will provide justice and healing for the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced," said attorney Parker Stinar, who represents about 200 of the victims.

Anderson's career with the school spanned nearly four decades from 1966 until his 2003 retirement. He was the director of U-M's health service in addition to the team doctor for its numerous athletic teams. Anderson died in 2008.

Former wrestler Tad DeLuca who first publicly brought forth sexual assault claims against Anderson in a 2018 letter of complaint, told the AP that no amount of monetary compensation would undo the trauma he experienced at the hands of Anderson.

"The settlement is going to gloss things over so Michigan can go back to having a glossy block `M' and look wonderful for the world, but the situation on campus is horrible," DeLuca said.

Another survivor, Robert Julian Stone, told The Detroit News, "I'm so looking forward to putting this behind me."

In addition to student athletes, other victims include pilots, medical students, gay men and a few women, per the outlet.

The settlement news comes just days after the university fired former president Mark Schlissel for an alleged inappropriate relationship with one of his subordinates.