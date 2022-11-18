University of Idaho Students Killed in Bed, Coroner Says: 'Maybe They Were Sleeping'

On Thursday, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt confirmed that the four victim's of Sunday night's quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho were stabbed to death, and now, she says they were all found in bed.

On Nov. 13, Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an off-campus residence near the University of Idaho, where they were all four students.

Two additional roommates were home during the attack but were unharmed, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said during a Wednesday press conference, but he has declined to label them as witnesses.

No suspects have been named or arrested at this time.

Mabbutt confirmed in a release shared by the Moscow Police Department on Thursday that their deaths were officially ruled homicides.

While speaking on NewsNation, Mabbutt said that they were found in beds, but could not disclose what area of the home they were in.

"It was late at night, or early in the morning, so it seems likely that maybe they were sleeping," Mabbutt told the outlet.

In a press release on Tuesday, authorities confirmed that no weapons have been found, but Mabbutt told NewsNation the wounds were from "a pretty large knife."

"It has to be somebody that's pretty angry in order to stab four people to death," Mabbutt said.

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the killings to call 208-883-7054.