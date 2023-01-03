University of Idaho Murder Suspect Waives Extradition, Will Be Transported to Idaho

After nearly seven weeks of investigating the slayings of four University of Idaho students, authorities confirmed on Friday that a 28-year-old man was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. Today he appeared in a Pennsylvania courtroom and waived his extradition to Idaho, according to several reporters in the courtroom, meaning he has voluntarily agreed to return to Idaho to face the charges against him.

Kohberger arrived at the courthouse in handcuffs and a red jumpsuit on Tuesday. His family, who publicly stated they will support him, arrived at the courthouse approximately 30 minutes before his hearing began, according to reporters who were at the scene.

Once Kohberger is in Idaho, more details about the case will legally be able to be revealed.

Bryan Kohberger arrives to court on Jan. 3. KTVB

Kohberger was a Ph.D student at Washington State University in Pullman, Wash., in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology. Pullman is eight miles away from the 1122 King Road residence in Moscow where the four students were stabbed to death while in bed.

Kohberger's attorney, Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar, told CNN that the suspect was in his home state of Pennsylvania for the holidays. He drove home with his father and arrived in the state on Dec. 17, the outlet reports.

LaBar also confirmed to CNN that a white Hyundai Elantra — which is the same vehicle authorities were searching for in connection with the case — was taken from the Kohberger home on the day of the suspect's arrest.

Goncalves, 21, Mogen, 21, Kernodle, 20, and Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

The victims were all students at the University of Idaho and close friends. Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves were roommates. Chapin did not live at the home, but was sleeping over with his girlfriend Kernodle.

Two additional roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, were home during the attack but slept through it on the first floor and were unharmed.

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

No motive for the murders has been released at this time.

The Moscow Police Department is still asking anyone with information about the killings or Bryan Kohberger to call 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.