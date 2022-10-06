University of Arizona Professor Allegedly Shot Dead on Campus by Ex-Student

A suspect has been apprehended following the shooting of hydrology and atmospheric sciences department head Thomas Meixner

Published on October 6, 2022 01:56 PM
A sign at the entrance to the University of Arizona campus
Photo: Kirby Lee via AP

An ex-student has been arrested in connection with the on-campus killing of a University of Arizona professor Wednesday.

Professor Thomas Meixner, who was the head of the hydrology and atmospheric sciences department, was shot and killed around 2 p.m. Wednesday at the school's Tucson campus, according to the University of Arizona Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the school's John W. Harshbarger Building, added the UAPD.

"It's a tremendously tragic event. We feel so incredibly bad for the professor's family, friends and colleagues, and our hearts really just go out to them," University Police Chief Paula Balafas said during a press conference shortly afterward.

Moments before the shooting, a staff member alerted the UAPD to the presence of a former student who had entered the building without permission, Balafas added.

The staffer requested that police escort the ex-student off the premises, but tragically the UAPD's officers were unable to reach the John W. Harshbarger Building in time to stop the shooting, during which a handgun was found to have been used, the police chief shared.

Thomas Meixner
University of Arizona

After the shooting, the gunman reportedly ran from the building. Officers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety later apprehended former University of Arizona student Murad Dervish, 46, at a traffic stop outside the town of Gila Bend at 5:10 p.m, some 120 miles from the murder scene.

Dervish booked in the Pima County Jail at 6:20 p.m., Sgt. Sean Shields of the UAPD told PEOPLE. He was charged with murder in the first degree, pre-meditated, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Balafas shared that the UAPD currently does not know of a motive for the shooting.

The University of Arizona canceled all its classes following the tragic event and instructed students to either go home or return to their dorm rooms. Counseling services were also made available to students, per the school.

"Arizona is praying for the family and friends of the professor and those affected by today's tragedy in Tucson," Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wrote on Twitter.

In an image shared on the UAPD's Instagram page, flowers can be seen sitting outside of the Harshbarger Building sign in honor of the victim, as the sign is surrounded by caution tape.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as the suspect Murad Dervish DOB 03/15/1976 and is now in custody
Arizona Police Department Instagram

"I am in complete shock," wrote coworker Dr. Laura Meredith. "We just submitted a grant last week. I can't think of a nicer or more supportive colleague/mentor/human. This is devastating and senseless. How sorry I am for so many people now in pain."

