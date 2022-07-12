Jay Lee, 20, was last seen on July 8 at about around 5:58 a.m. leaving Campus Walk Apartments wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap and gray slippers

University of Mississippi Student Hasn't Been Seen Since Friday, Car Was Found Monday

Police are searching for a University of Mississippi student who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Jay Lee, 20, was last seen on July 8 at about around 5:58 a.m. leaving Campus Walk Apartments wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap and gray slippers.

"We believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails" prior to going missing, police said in a press release.

Police said Lee was driving a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood and front bumper. The Ford Fusion with the license plate number "JAYLEE1" was found at the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex three days after Lee disappeared.

Police said they are using "all available resources to track tips, potential witnesses, speaking with friends, running search warrants, canvassing areas, and collecting evidence."

"We are asking the public again for any tips, information, potential persons of interest, or any other information that will lead to Lee being found," states the press release.

Lee's friend, Lakiowa Milan, told WREG that Lee is "really energetic, nice, friendly."

Milan said Lee is someone who would "talk to anybody," describing Lee as "the life of the party. Real sweet. So, it's just unfortunate something like this has happened so close to home."