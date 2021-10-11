U.K. Med Student Sentenced to 15 Years After Disguising Himself, Throwing Acid on Ex-Girlfriend

A British man who disguised himself as a woman to throw acid on his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to a Sussex police news release, on May 20 at about 4:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a noxious substance being thrown over a 24-year-old woman at a property in Steine Gardens in Brighton. The victim had acid thrown over her face, neck and chest.

Witnessed described the suspect as a Black woman wearing a black jacket and a clear COVID visor. The suspect had also handed the victim a note demanding money.

However, through their investigation, authorities learned that the suspect was not a woman but the victim's 25-year-old ex-boyfriend, Milad Rouf, in a fat suit.

Investigators identified Rouf by reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from the area and tracing the suspect before and after the attack. The footage showed Rouf arriving to Brighton by train the morning of the attack and changing his clothes multiple times across the city after the attack before getting on a train to London.

Rouf was eventually arrested at his home in Cardiff and charged with causing a dangerous/noxious thing to be taken/received with intent to burn/maim/disfigure/disable/do grievous bodily harm.

During a search of Rouf's residence, officers found a hand-written list in his bedside drawer titled "costume 1" that included clothing items matching what he wore the day of the attack.

While he initially denied the accusations, Rouf later admitted to the crime during a plea hearing at Lewes Crown Court.

"The evidence we were able to uncover in this case showed that Rouf spent considerable time planning this calculated attack," investigating officer Rose Horan said. "He changed his entire appearance in a convoluted attempt to get away with this cruel act. He wore padding under his clothing to appear as a large build female, made his skin look darker, wore a wig and even disguised his motive with the debt note he threw at his victim."

On Thursday, Rouf was sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment and four years on an extended license as a dangerous offender.

His victim read a statement to the court saying, "Since the day I was subject to this horrific attack, my life has changed tremendously whereby I live in constant physical and psychological pain, fear of my future wellbeing, and socioeconomic hardship."

She said that she has had five "appearance-altering" surgeries since the attack and cannot see out of her right eye, close her eyelids or fully move her neck.