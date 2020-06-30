Unidentified Remains Found During Search for Missing Texas Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Authorities have not yet revealed whether the remains found on Saturday belong to the soldier, who has been missing since April

As the search for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen goes into its tenth week, authorities are investigating the discovery of unidentified human remains in a field in Killeen, Texas.

On Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the field after a citizen spotted the remains. According to ABC 13, the remains have not yet been identified.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a press release from Fort Hood, 20-year-old Guillen was last seen on April 22 at 1:00 p.m. She was spotted in a parking lot at squadron headquarters in Fort Hood.

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had been working earlier in the day.

According to the press release, Guillen was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness pants.

Guillen's disappearance caught the attention of actress Salma Hayek, who has used her platform to raise awareness about the case.

Earlier this moth, Hayek shared a photo of Guillen on Instagram and a statement in which she wrote that Guillen's mother Gloria claims that her daughter "had complained to her about a sergeant sexually harassing her."

"When her mother asked her to report him, Vanessa said other women had reported him and they were not believed," Hayek said, adding, "Vanessa and Gloria, I believe you and I pledge to put Vanessa's photo on my stories every day until she is found."

Image zoom Salma Hayek/Instagram

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Guillen’s boyfriend, Juan Cruz, has been tweeting about the disappearance. “Please help me find my girlfriend," he wrote just after she vanished. "She has 3 tattoos on her left arm. Please, anything helps."

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify the newly discovered remains and determine a cause of death.

According to Fort Hood, Guillen's Military Occupational Specialty is listed as a Small Arms/Artillery Repairer. She is of Hispanic descent; is 5 feet, 2 inches tall; weighs 126 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.