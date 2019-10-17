Image zoom Daniel Alfredo Burleson Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Daniel Alfredo Burleson of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested on Friday after allegedly using a fake ID based on the 2007 comedy movie Superbad, multiple outlets report.

According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Burleson was approached by a police officer in an Iowa City bar early Friday and admitted that he was drinking an alcoholic beverage. He then allegedly refused to show his ID until he was taken out of the bar and gave officers his real ID, which showed that he was only 20 years old.

KCRG reports that police said Burleson smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech, and had bloodshot and watery eyes.

When police asked for his fake ID, the Press-Citizen reports, Burleson allegedly “pulled out his wallet and began shuffling through the wallet and police could see [his] fake Hawaii ID with the name ‘McLovin DOB 06/03/1981.'”

According to details of his arrest shared by the Iowa City Police Department, Burleson was arrested at 12:31 a.m. local time at the Airliner bar in Iowa City. He was charged with possession of a fictitious ID, public intoxication, being under legal age in a bar, and possession of alcohol underage.

According to KCRG, all of the charges are simple misdemeanors, except for possession of a fictitious license, which is a serious misdemeanor.

Burleson allegedly told the police officer that he had purchased the McLovin ID from Amazon, KCRG reported.

Fogell — better known as McLovin, the name on his fake ID — is a character from Superbad, which was written by and starred Seth Rogen.

In the film, McLovin was a high school classmate of Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) whose attempts to buy alcohol underage fail miserably, as he uses a fake ID from Hawaii that simply says “McLovin” as his name.

The actor who played the bumbling high schooler, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, was praised for his role and went on to secure a nomination for the MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance in 2008.

After news of Burleson’s arrest went viral, Rogen, 37, responded to the incident in a tweet on Wednesday.

“My work here is done,” he wrote, retweeting a story about Burleson’s fake ID.

My work here is done. https://t.co/OxlR08Re8u — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 16, 2019

According to KCRG, Burleson was taken to the Johnson County Jail before being released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on the charge of possession of a fictitious ID on Monday, Oct. 21.