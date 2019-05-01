Image zoom Riley Howell Courtesy Buncombe County Schools

Riley Howell, one of the two University of North Carolina Charlotte students killed in a campus shooting Tuesday night, lost his life trying to stop the alleged gunman.

In a Facebook post, Buncombe County Rep. Brian Turner praised Howell, a 21-year-old junior from Waynesville, North Carolina, who was majoring in environmental studies, for his heroism in the face of almost certain death.

“Early reports say Riley chose to fight and was fatally shot while attempting to physically confront and stop the shooter,” Turner wrote. “This selfless act would have delayed the shooter giving police more time to respond and prevented further deaths.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney confirmed this, according to WCNC and other outlets.

Putney said, as WCNC reports, “[Howell] took the fight to the assailant. Unfortunately, he had to give his life to do so, but he saved lives doing so. He took the assailant off his feet, and the heroes that we have here were able to apprehend from there. Mr. Howell saved lives.”

Howell, who leaves behind longtime girlfriend Lauren Westmoreland, who he was planning to wed, was killed along with Ellis Parlier, 19, of Midland, North Carolina, when police allege that former student Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, entered their classroom on the final day of the semester and started shooting.

Four other students were injured by gunfire — Drew Pescaro, 19, and Sean Dehart, 20, both of Apex, North Carolina; Emily Houpt, 23, of Charlotte; and Rami Alramadhan, 20, of Saudi Arabia — and are expected to fully recovery from Tuesday’s deadly incident.

Terrell has been charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of and discharge of a firearm on educational property.

It was unclear Wednesday morning if Terrell had entered pleas to the charges or had an attorney of record who could comment on his behalf.

Turner’s post noted that “Riley Howell will be remembered for his courage, for the life he lived, and for the lives he saved.” He further requested prayers for those that Howell leaves behind.

Howell’s family could not be reached for comment Wednesday. However, WCNC reports they released a statement describing Howell as “friends with anyone and every one. A big, muscular guy with a huge heart. … He could also put away a pizza.”

“He was the kind of person who you knew would take care of you the moment you met him, and he always did,” the statement said.

Lucas Tate, who said he grew up with Howell, told The Daily Beast Riley was “the most selfless person” he’d ever known.

“Riley had the most amazing personality and always knew how to make someone feel important,” Tate told the site. “He always brought an amazing light into the room and he just cared about people more than himself. He was just that kind of person.”

Howell was athletic, playing soccer and running cross-country for the school.

His high school soccer coach, Josh Martin, was devastated to learn of Howell’s killing.

Martin told the Citizen-Times he spent Wednesday morning “crying his eyes out.”

Martin added: “You can’t really put into words what a good human being he was. There aren’t words to describe how we’re all feeling. This is tragic.”