Unborn Baby Saved by EMTs After 8-Months-Pregnant Mother is Killed in Murder-Suicide

Thanks to the quick actions of first responders and medical professionals, an unborn baby is alive today after her mother's vicious murder — allegedly carried out by her boyfriend, who then committed suicide.

Police in Scottsboro, Alabama, received a call Wednesday morning at around 6:15 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle stopped in a local roadway.

"Officers arrived on scene and discovered that both occupants of the vehicle" — Amber Michelle Coffman, 35, and Owen Deangelo Williamson, 33 — "appeared to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were deceased," reads a press release.

"The female victim was eight months pregnant and transported to Highlands Medical Center in an attempt to rescue the unborn child," the statement continues.

EMTs performed CPR on Coffman during the ambulance ride, in an effort to keep blood flowing through her body and to the fetus.

The baby was delivered, weighing in at just four pounds.

Investigators allege Williamson fatally shot Coffman before turning the gun on himself.

The murder-suicide occurred days after Williamson's aunt's death.

The baby is now at the NICU at Huntsville Hospital.

The child's sex was not revealed. It was unclear if Williamson was the baby's father.