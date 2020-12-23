Authorities are withholding the identities of the officers involved

Unarmed Black Man Who Was Holding a Cell Phone Is Fatally Shot by Ohio Police Officer

An unarmed Black man has been fatally shot in Columbus, Ohio, by a police officer, just weeks after another Black man in that city was killed by police in a high-profile shooting.

Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Tuesday that a man was shot dead by one of the city's officers shortly after 1:30 a.m. that morning.

"Our community is exhausted," Ginther told reporters.

Ginther added that he was disturbed by the fact that the officers involved in the fatal encounter failed to activate their body cameras.

While the cameras capture the minute leading up to their being turned on, this function fails to capture audio.

So while police have video of the shooting, there is no audio, Ginther said.

The mayor said the video footage would likely be released today, and alleges it shows police delayed providing first aid to the shooting victim.

"It is unacceptable to me and the community that the officers did not turn on their camera," Ginther said during the press conference. "Let me be clear, if you're not going to turn on your body-worn camera, you cannot serve and protect the people of Columbus."

Authorities are withholding the identities of the officers involved.

The victim's name will be released as soon as next of kin notifications have been completed.

Police were summoned to the scene by a 911 caller reporting a man sitting in an SUV for an extended period of time while repeatedly turning the ignition on and off.

When they arrived, officers noticed an open garage door, and a man inside. That man approached them holding a cell phone.

Police say the man was shot as he approached officers. He was later rushed to the hospital, where he died an hour later.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the man shot was visiting someone at the home. A weapon was not recovered at the scene," the state's Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The responding officers turned their body cameras on after the shooting.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.

The officer who fired his weapon is on paid leave.

The shooting comes weeks after Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was fatally shot by police as he entered his home.

In that shooting, which occurred Dec. 4, Goodson was killed by Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jason Meade, who told investigators Goodson had flashed a gun at him as he drove by his patrol car.

Goodson's family said he was carrying a sandwich at the time.

A news release from Columbus Police alleges a firearm "was recovered from Mr. Goodson," but adds that "Mr. Goodson had a concealed carry permit."