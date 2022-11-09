UK Nurse Lucy Letby Allegedly 'Told Off' Colleague Who Shouted for Help When Child's Oxygen Dropped

British nurse Lucy Letby, 32, is accused of killing seven infants in her care and attempting to murder 10 others

By Steve Helling
Published on November 9, 2022 04:48 PM
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Photo: SWNS

A British nurse accused of killing seven babies in 2015 and 2016 allegedly "told off" a colleague who called for help when one of the babies' oxygen levels dropped, according to court testimony.

Lucy Letby, now 32, has been accused of killing five baby boys and two baby girls by either injecting air into their bloodstreams or giving them insulin. She is also accused of attempting to kill 10 other newborns at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Manchester. She denies the allegations.

Her trial began last month — and the prosecution has called several of her colleagues to testify about her behavior.

According to the BBC, prosecutors called neonatal assistant nurse Lisa Walker to the stand on Tuesday. During her testimony, Walker said she called for help as a baby in her care suffered a precipitous loss in oxygen.

After help arrived, Walker testified she was "told off" by Letby, who confronted her about her decision to call for assistance.

"I was shocked because you can't have enough help in that situation," Walker testified, according to the BBC. "[I was] quite taken aback and shocked because it's something you would not expect a nurse to say."

Walker was the latest colleague to testify.

Last week, Letby's supervisor testified, recounting what happened to one premature baby, who prosecutors believe had air forced into his stomach via a nasogastric tube.

Although Letby was assigned to care for another premature baby, she inexplicably showed up in the dead baby's intensive care unit several times, her supervisor testified. The baby suddenly declined in health and died.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Lucy Letby
Note written by Lucy Letby. Crown Prosecution Service

In another case, prosecutors say that Letby attempted to kill a premature baby girl at least three times before she ultimately murdered the girl. She then allegedly sent a sympathy card to the girl's parents.

While Letby has repeatedly claimed that she is innocent, prosecutors have presented several handwritten notes in court that they say incriminate her.

In one note, Letby allegedly wrote, "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them," the prosecutor said.

In another, she allegedly wrote, "Not good enough. I will never have children or marry. I will never know what it's like to have a family.

She also allegedly said in one of the notes, "I am a horrible evil person" and then wrote in capital letters: "I AM EVIL I DID THIS."

The trial is ongoing. An attorney for Letby did not immediately return a message for comment.

Related Articles
Casey Anthony
Casey Anthony Will 'Finally Set the Record Straight' in Upcoming Documentary, Says Friend
ames Krauseneck
Man Sentenced for 1982 Ax Murder of His Wife After the Case Went Unsolved for Nearly 40 Years
gun in a raw chicken
Handgun Found Stuffed Inside Raw Chicken at Florida Airport, TSA Says
Close-up of Yorkshire terrier
Mich. Man Allegedly Broke into Ex's Home, Filmed Himself Torturing Her Yorkshire Terrier Mix
Willie Tate, killed while performing his job at Giant Grocery store in Oxon Hill, MD
'Amazing and Loving Husband' Working as Security Guard Is Killed by Shoplifter
Two people have been arrested after a young woman vanished from a Tennessee Walmart and was later found dead, police said. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police.
Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
17-Year-Old Charged with Murder in Deaths of N.C. Schoolmate Devin Clark and Lyric Woods
plague deaths
Wisconsin Nurse Accused of Amputating Patient's Foot Without Permission to Use at Taxidermy Shop
Semaj S - mauled baby
7-Month-Old Boy 'Fighting for His Life' After Being Mauled by Pit Bulls
Florida Mom Shot to Death, Betsy Robles
Florida Mom Was Shot to Death Next to 2 Kids While They Slept, Suspect at Large
D’Asia Johnson
Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murdering, Dismembering New York Woman and Stuffing Remains in Suitcase
Child locked up for years in Attendorn
German Girl, 8, Freed After Allegedly Being Locked Away by Mother Since She Was a Toddler
Cornell University
Cornell Suspends Fraternity Activities While Investigating Sexual Assault, Drugged Drinks
Katie Layne QuackenbushCredit: MNPD
Aspiring Nashville Singer Who Shot Homeless Man After He Asked Her to Move Her Car Avoids Jail
Amber Waterman, Ashley Bush, Jamie Waterman
Suspect Who Wanted Child Allegedly Lured Pregnant Ark. Woman to Her Death with Promise of Baby Clothes
Pieper Lewis gives her Allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Des Moines teen pleaded guilty to killing her alleged rapist in June 2020.
Pieper Lewis, Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist, Escapes from Custody