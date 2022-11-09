UK Nurse Lucy Letby Allegedly 'Told Off' Colleague Who Shouted for Help When Child's Oxygen Dropped

A British nurse accused of killing seven babies in 2015 and 2016 allegedly "told off" a colleague who called for help when one of the babies' oxygen levels dropped, according to court testimony.

Lucy Letby, now 32, has been accused of killing five baby boys and two baby girls by either injecting air into their bloodstreams or giving them insulin. She is also accused of attempting to kill 10 other newborns at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Manchester. She denies the allegations.

Her trial began last month — and the prosecution has called several of her colleagues to testify about her behavior.

According to the BBC, prosecutors called neonatal assistant nurse Lisa Walker to the stand on Tuesday. During her testimony, Walker said she called for help as a baby in her care suffered a precipitous loss in oxygen.

After help arrived, Walker testified she was "told off" by Letby, who confronted her about her decision to call for assistance.

"I was shocked because you can't have enough help in that situation," Walker testified, according to the BBC. "[I was] quite taken aback and shocked because it's something you would not expect a nurse to say."

Walker was the latest colleague to testify.

Last week, Letby's supervisor testified, recounting what happened to one premature baby, who prosecutors believe had air forced into his stomach via a nasogastric tube.

Although Letby was assigned to care for another premature baby, she inexplicably showed up in the dead baby's intensive care unit several times, her supervisor testified. The baby suddenly declined in health and died.

Note written by Lucy Letby. Crown Prosecution Service

In another case, prosecutors say that Letby attempted to kill a premature baby girl at least three times before she ultimately murdered the girl. She then allegedly sent a sympathy card to the girl's parents.

While Letby has repeatedly claimed that she is innocent, prosecutors have presented several handwritten notes in court that they say incriminate her.

In one note, Letby allegedly wrote, "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them," the prosecutor said.

In another, she allegedly wrote, "Not good enough. I will never have children or marry. I will never know what it's like to have a family.

She also allegedly said in one of the notes, "I am a horrible evil person" and then wrote in capital letters: "I AM EVIL I DID THIS."

The trial is ongoing. An attorney for Letby did not immediately return a message for comment.