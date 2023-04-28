U.K. Nurse Lucy Letby Will Testify Next Week at Infant Murder Trial

Lucy Letby is accused of killing seven newborns and attempting to kill 10 others

By
Published on April 28, 2023 03:25 PM
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Photo: SWNS

The British nurse accused of murdering seven newborns by injecting them with air, milk or insulin at an England hospital is expected to testify at her trial, next week.

The Crown Prosecution Service tells PEOPLE they have been "given guidance that the defense case will begin on May 2 and that they expect Lucy Letby to give evidence that day."

The announcement comes just one day after the prosecution rested their case against Letby, who they also accused of attempting to kill 10 other infants during her time as a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Letby, 33, has pleaded not guilty to 22 charges.

Since her trial began in October 2022, the jury has heard bombshell allegations against Letby.

Over the past six months, the prosecution has presented evidence accusing the former nurse of intentionally causing multiple infant fatalities, including the murders of two newborn triplets within 24 hours of each other by injecting them with air.

Lucy Letby court case. RETRANSMITTING PICTURE AMMENDING KEYWORD Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015 and June 2016 while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022. See PA story COURTS Letby. Photo credit should read: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire URN:69216673 (Press Association via AP Images)
Lucy Letby. Press Association via AP Images

In another instance, prosecutors said Letby tried four times to kill an infant by also injecting her with air before succeeding.

They said Letby admitted to the killings on a sticky note recovered from her home, in which she allegedly wrote, "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them," the BBC reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I AM EVIL I DID THIS," another note read, prosecutors alleged.

Letby was removed from the neonatal ward in 2016 after hospital staff grew suspicious over the number of infant deaths and near-deaths allegedly occurring in her proximity.

She was arrested in November 2020.

