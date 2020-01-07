U.K. Man Convicted of 136 Rapes Will 'Never Be Safe to Be Released,' Judge Says

Image zoom GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The most prolific rapist in British history will “never be safe to be released,” a judge in Manchester, England said Monday

Geography PhD student Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was found guilty of a total of 159 counts of sexual offenses — including 136 rapes — against 48 men at Manchester Crown Court following the conclusion of four separate trials. He will serve a minimum of 30 years in jail before he’s considered for parole.

“Reynhard Sinaga is a depraved individual, who targeted potentially vulnerable men that he had spotted walking on their own after a night out,” Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain of Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

“He would strike up a conversation with them before leading them back to his flat under a false premise and drugging them before subjecting them to sickening abuse, all the while recording the attacks.”

Sinaga’s trail of rapes — which detectives believe may involve more than 190 victims — came to a sudden halt just before 6 a.m. on June 2, 2017, when an 18-year-old student rugby player woke up mid-assault and fought his way out of Sinaga’s city center apartment.

After coming around from the effects of the sedative — believed to be GHB slipped into a beverage — the student grabbed his attacker’s white iPhone 4.

Greater Manchester Police later examined the cellphone and Sinaga’s other digital devices, discovering 3.29 terabytes of graphic material — equivalent to 300,000 images — depicting sexual assaults lasting up to eight hours in length.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The juries also heard that Sinaga kept his victims’ belongings as “trophies” and looked them up on Facebook, according to a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which handles all police trials in England and Wales.

Chillingly, he even boasted about one comatose victim to a friend via text message, writing, “He was straight in 2014. 2015 is his breakthrough to the gay world hahaha.”

A second text added: “Take a sip of my secret poison, I’ll make you fall in love.”

“Despite the weight of evidence showing victims unresponsive, snoring and even vomiting, Sinaga tried to persuade four juries his actions amounted to consensual sex,” Ian Rushton, Deputy Chief Prosecutor, said in a CPS release.

“His extreme sense of sexual entitlement almost defies belief and he would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught.

“Sinaga’s unthreatening demeanor duped these young men — many of whom thanked him for his kindness in offering them a place to stay — into thinking this monster was a Good Samaritan.”