Man Rescued After Allegedly Being Kept in a Squalid 6-Foot Shed for 40 Years

An English man has been rescued after allegedly spending the last 4 decades living in an unheated shed in a case authorities have described as “modern-day slavery”.

On Wednesday, Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority discovered a 58-year-old man during a raid at a residence near the city of Carlisle, which is located in England but is only about 10 miles from the Scottish border.

In the shed, which was in extremely poor condition, the man was found with only a chair and badly stained bedding.

“We found him he was like a rabbit in headlights and very confused,” Martin Plimmer from the GLAA said in a statement obtained by BCC.

“He was just in the clothes he stood up in and where he was sleeping in the shed there was just a soiled duvet on the floor,” Plimmer told the outlet. “There was no heating and it was very cold. It was conditions that no human being should live in.”

Plimmer and GLAA believe the man began working as a “modern day slave” around the age of 16 or 17, BBC reported. “The information that was given to us was that he had been kept in the shed for a period of 40 years.”

“In my long career I’ve never come across anyone who has been held as a slave potentially for 40 years and this, I think, could be the longest period of captivity that we have dealt with,” Plimmer continued. “It’s an extremely sad and serious case.”

Shortly after the GLAA’s discovery, the 58-year-old man was taken to “be medically examined and assessed by specialist trauma officers,” according to The Guardian.

While the GLAA says the man “is receiving ongoing support and is doing well,” Plimmer told BBC he showed signs of trauma.

“He has been traumatized for such a length of time that it will be a slow process to win back his trust,” Plimmer explained.”

Authorities believe a man lived in this shed for 40 years GLAA

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Harkins for the local Cumbria said in a statement: “We would like to stress that anyone of any race or background could be a victim of modern day slavery. Offenders tend to target people who are vulnerable and isolated.”

“Hidden signs make it difficult to identify a victim, but common indications include; poor physical appearance, isolation, poor living conditions, few or no personal effects, restricted freedom of movement, unusual travel times and a reluctance to seek help.”

GLAA officers arrested a 79-year-old British man “on suspicion of modern slavery offenses,” also known as forced labor, GLAA said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. He has been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

However, a relative of the 79-year-old man told the Mirror said the elderly gentleman opened his home to the younger man.

“He’s a free man, he’s had everything given to him but this is how he chooses to live,” the unnamed relative said.

“My relative’s home is right next door to the shed, and he’s told the man he’s free to go into his home any time he wants. He’s said he can sleep on the sofa, but he won’t do it.”