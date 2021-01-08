"The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information," UFC said in a statement

UFC Fighter Irwin Rivera Arrested and Charged with 2 Murder Counts in Florida

A UFC fighter has been arrested on murder charges in Florida.

Irwin Rivera, 31, was arrested in Palm Beach County on Thursday, sheriff's online records show. Rivera was booked into the county's main detention center shortly after noon and is being charged with two counts of premeditated murder in the first degree.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement to MMAFighting.com, the UFC said that the organization is "aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues."

"The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information," the statement said. "The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time," the statement concluded. He had been scheduled to fight Ray Rodriguez in March.

Rivera's manager did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Also known as "The Beast," Rivera fought three times last year, defeating Ali AlQaisi in August.