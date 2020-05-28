UConn Student Accused of Multiple Murders Captured After 6-Day Manhunt

Peter Manfredonia had been on the run after he allegedly murdered Ted DeMers, 62, and Nicholas J. Eisele, 23

Peter Manfredonia, the University of Connecticut student suspected of multiple killings, has been found after a six-day manhunt spanning multiple states.

"Suspect, Peter Manfredonia has been found & is in custody," Connecticut State Police announced on Twitter Wednesday evening," adding that the major crime division was on the scene in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"No injuries to any law enforcement personnel or Manfredonia," the announcement added, saying that additional information on the 23-year-old's capture would be provided on Thursday.

Authorities have been searching for Manfredonia after he allegedly murdered Ted DeMers, 62, on Friday in Willington, Connecticut, according to the CSP.

Authorities allege the college senior then broke into a home where he held a man hostage until Sunday morning when he left with three stolen shotguns, a stolen pistol and the man's truck. The truck was found crashed near the Osbornedale State Park in Derby.

Police learned Manfredonia knew someone who lived nearby, according to the Associated Press, but when they got to the acquaintance's home, authorities found Nicholas J. Eisele, 23, dead.

A motive for the alleged killings is unknown.

Manfredonia had reportedly last been seen in eastern Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon, according to the Connecticut Post, and state police there shared an image of him walking along railroad tracks carrying what appeared to be a large duffel bag.

"Please call 911, do NOT approach, he is ARMED AND DANGEROUS," CSP warned on Twitter Monday.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Image zoom Peter Manfredonia Connecticut State Police Facebook

Manfredonia's family has been publicly pleading for him to surrender.

"Peter, if you are listening, you are loved," Mike Dolan, an attorney for the family of Peter Manfredonia, said at a news conference Monday, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. "It is time to let the healing process begin. It's time to surrender."

"You have your parents' and your sisters' and your family's entire support," Dolan continued. "So, Peter, from your parents, we love you, please turn yourself in."