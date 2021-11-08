Police say Frederick Seymour confessed to fleeing the scene after hitting Meghan Voisine on Oct. 23

Man Arrested in UConn Student's Hit-and-Run Death After Owners of Car He Borrowed Turn Him In

Authorities have identified the University of Connecticut student killed late last month in a hit-and-run — and say they have arrested the person responsible for her death.

Meghan Voisine, 20, died on Saturday after being hit by a car in Suffield.

Voisine was a second-year student at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, majoring in marketing.

She was a member of the campus group Women in Business as well as the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, according to a statement from the school.

Voisine was crossing a street with friends on Oct. 23 at about 10:30 p.m. when she was hit.

The vehicle that ran her down fled the scene, police said.

On Friday, the Suffield Police Department arrested Frederick Seymour, 58, of Windsor Locks, in connection with the fatal hit-and-run.

Seymour walked into the police station on Friday and allegedly confessed to detectives, according to the statement.

Seymour has been charged with evading responsibility in a death or serious injury accident and operating under suspension.

Frederick Seymour Frederick Seymour | Credit: Suffield Police

He is currently being held on $750,000 bond pending his appearance.

Police continue to investigate the crash, and say additional charges could be filed soon.

The Hartford Courant reports that Seymour had borrowed the car he was driving when he struck Voisine.

After seeing Facebook posts about the hit-and-run, the car's owners eventually turned him in to police.

UConn issued a statement about Voisine's death.

"This is a difficult time for the University as we navigate the many emotions people have after experiencing the loss of another community member," it reads. "In addition to the sadness of this immediate incident, we are aware that tragedy may trigger our own personal histories of loss and grief."

Voisine's relatives also issued a statement, calling her "a bright light to all who met her."

The statement says Meghan has an "infectious smile and caring attitude" that "will be missed greatly. Meghan was known among her friends for her willingness to lend a helping hand or providing an ear for support. We ask that you honor Meghan by undertaking an act of kindness to a friend in need."