UConn Student Accused of Killing 2 Allegedly Got Dumped by Girlfriend Days Before Spree

The former girlfriend of Peter Manfredonia, the University of Connecticut student suspected of killing two men last month before going on the run, allegedly broke up with him after she discovered he had hacked into her social media account.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, the woman said she broke up with Manfredonia on May 18 and two days later sent him “a screen shot of the statute showing that what Manfredonia had done was a crime, to which Peter didn’t respond.”

She told police Manfredonia, 23, had an “an obsession with samurai swords and owns at least two,” the affidavit states.

Four days after the break-up, Manfredonia allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend's neighbor, Ted DeMers, 62, and assaulted an 80-year-old man, after DeMers offered him a ride as he was walking down the street. The 80-year-old man, who survived the incident, was described as having machete or sword wounds.

After the attacks, authorities say Manfredonia broke into the home of a 73-year-old man in Willington in the early morning hours of May 23.

The victim told police he woke up at 5:15 a.m. to Manfredonia holding a gun to the back of his head “shouting at me not to turn around or he would blow my brains out,” according to the affidavit.

The victim alleged he turned around anyways and saw a young man in his early 20s wearing a black t-shirt and sweatpants “that appeared soiled, like he had been in the woods and he was barefoot.”

“He had a blank look on his face,” the victim told police, according to the affidavit. “I hadn’t seen a picture of the murder suspect yet on the news but I was thinking that it was probably him.”

The victim told police the man zip-tied his wrists together behind his back, put a piece of duct tape over his eyes and around his head and brought him downstairs to the basement where he duct-taped him to a chair.

“He asked me what I watch on TV and then put a movie on,” according to the affidavit.

The victim told police he tried to make “small talk” with Manfredonia and asked “what I should call him.”

“He said his name was Rick and I told him my name,” the victim told police.

During their conversation, the victim said the news came on about the killings and showed a younger picture of Manfredonia.

“I asked him if his name was really Peter,” the affidavit reads. “He said yes and I asked why he wanted me to call him Rick and he said just for the hell of it.”

“I asked if he wants to talk about what took place with the murder and he told me that he hadn’t slept for five days and he just flipped,” the victim told police. “He said he didn’t know why he did it and that he was remorseful for it.”

The victim said he suggested they call police and try to work something out with them.

Manfredonia had no interest in turning himself in.

“He told me he was going to have two good weeks and then he figured it would end in either a shootout, the death penalty or life in prison,” the victim said.

The victim told police he fell asleep around 11 p.m. Saturday and woke up three hours later.

“Peter was up already and seemed to be getting his things ready for the day,” according to the affidavit. “When I looked at him he had the same blank stare that he had the day before.”

“Peter told me that if no one found me by 10 am, he would call the state police at noon time and tell them I was down there,” the affidavit states.

According to authorities, Manfredonia then fled to Derby, Connecticut, where he allegedly killed a friend, 23-year-old Nicholas J. Eisele, before fleeing with Eisele's girlfriend. The kidnapped woman was later found in New Jersey, safe and unharmed.

The six-day manhunt ended on May 27 when Manfredonia was arrested by police in Hagerstown, Maryland.

He is being held on $7 million bail and is charged with the murder of DeMers, attempted murder and assault on the 80-year-old neighbor and assault in the home invasion case. He is also charged with home invasion, larceny, and theft of a firearm.

He has yet to be charged in the slaying of Eisele.