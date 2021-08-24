The alleged sexual assaults involved three victims, and occurred between October 2020 and June 2021

U.C. Santa Barbara Student Faces Multiple Sexual Assault Charges as D.A. Calls for Survivors to Come Forward

Multiple sexual assault charges have been filed in California against a 19-year-old college student — and authorities are encouraging other potential victims to come forward.

PEOPLE learns Arian Eteghaei has been arrested on two counts each of forcible rape, forcible sexual penetration by foreign object, and forcible oral copulation. Additionally, Eteghaei was charged with single counts of false imprisonment by violence and misdemeanor battery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It was unclear if the University of California, Santa Barbara student had entered pleas to the charges he faces, and information on his attorney was unavailable.

Eteghaei, an undergraduate student, has been temporarily suspended. He's been further barred from stepping foot on campus grounds.

The alleged sexual assaults involved three victims, and occurred between October 2020 and June 2021.

The charges against Eteghaei were announced Friday by the the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, which worked with the UC Santa Barbara Police Department to investigate the complaints.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A statement from the district attorney's office notes that "survivors of sexual assault and abuse are often reluctant to come forward for a variety of reasons," but urges other possible victims of Eteghaei to come forward.

"We have many resources available through our Victim/Witness Assistance Division where our advocates will endeavor to ensure that the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by our focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused," the statement reads. "Victim Advocates are also available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process."