"There is so much more that the company can be doing to protect riders," Adam Slater, Founding Partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP, tells PEOPLE in a statement

Uber Sued by More Than 500 Women Alleging They've Been Sexually Assaulted, Harassed or Kidnapped by Drivers

Uber signage on a vehicle at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Uber Technologies Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 9. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Uber signage on a vehicle at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Uber Technologies Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 9. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber) is being sued by more than 500 sexual assault survivors alleging the company failed to put adequate protections in place and endangered them on rides.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, it is alleged that passengers in multiple states were "kidnapped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, raped, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed, and/or otherwise attacked by an Uber driver with whom they had been paired with through the Uber Application."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The complaint, which was filed Wednesday in San Francisco County Superior Court by attorneys at Slater Slater Schulman LLP, a law firm focused on representing survivors of catastrophic and traumatic events, also alleges that the transportation company became aware that "Uber drivers were sexually assaulting and raping female passengers" as "early as 2014."

The filing states that while the company has acknowledged the "sexual assault crisis" in recent years, it has "failed to implement basic safety measures necessary to prevent these serious sexual assaults, which continue to occur to this day."

Additionally, the civil action suit mentions Uber's 2014 implementation of a Safe Rides Fee, in which it began charging riders an extra dollar per trip "to ensure the safest possible platform for Uber riders and drivers."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Uber drivers and Uber split the fare Uber charges riders for the riders' trips; however, the suit states that drivers did not split the Safe Rides Fee with the company, resulting in "pure revenue for Uber."

"Uber's whole business model is based on giving people a safe ride home, but rider safety was never their concern – growth was, at the expense of their passengers' safety," Adam Slater, Founding Partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

"There is so much more that the company can be doing to protect riders: adding cameras to deter assaults, performing more robust background checks on drivers, creating a warning system when drivers don't stay on a path to a destination," adds Slater. "But [Uber] refuse[s] to, and that's why my firm has 550 clients with claims against Uber and we're investigating at least 150 more."

A spokesperson for Uber said in a statement to PEOPLE that "sexual assault is a horrific crime and we take every single report seriously."

"There is nothing more important than safety, which is why Uber has built new safety features, established survivor-centric policies, and been more transparent about serious incidents," the statement continued. "While we can't comment on pending litigation, we will continue to keep safety at the heart of our work."

Last month, Uber released its second safety report, which showed it received over 3,800 reports of the five most severe categories of sexual assault in 2019 and 2020, ranging from "non-consensual kissing of a non-sexual body part" to "non-consensual sexual penetration," or rape.

Data from the report showed that the rate of sexual assault reported had decreased by 38% from the 2017-2018 report, which had just under 6,000 reports of sexual assault.

In 2020, Uber announced it would "expand sexual misconduct and assault education to all US drivers," partnering with RAINN, the nation's largest sexual violence organization, "to design this program."