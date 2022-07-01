Uber Reports Nearly 4,000 Incidents of Sexual Assault Involving Rides From 2019-2020

Uber's report shows serious sexual incidents rates declined 38% from a previous study of 2017-2018, partially as a result of decreased business during the Covid-19 pandemic

View on Uber car (Skoda) with inscription on the street before sunset

View on Uber car (Skoda) with inscription on the street before sunset

Uber has reported that almost 4,000 sexual assaults occurred in its U.S. vehicles from 2019-2020.

A 78-page US Safety Report, released Thursday, detailed that the company received 3,824 reports across five categories of severe sexual assault between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This included categories of sexual assault such as "non-consensual kissing of a non-sexual body part", "non-consensual sexual penetration," and rape.

While the report stated that the total number "represents a devastating experience for the individuals, families, and communities impacted," it is actually 38% down from the 5,981 assaults recorded in Uber's first safety report, published in December 2019, which covered the period 2017-2018.

The assaults also accounted for just 0.0002% of the total Uber rides during the 12-month period to Dec. 2020.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"Uber was the first in the industry to produce a comprehensive safety report back in 2019," Uber's Austen Radcliff told PEOPLE. "As we said then and continue to say today: secrecy doesn't make anyone safer.

"Together with leading advocacy organizations, including the National Sexual Violence Resource Center and the Urban Institute, we developed a first-of-its-kind taxonomy to consistently categorize instances of sexual assault and misconduct. That taxonomy is now open source and used by others, including Lyft, and we encourage more companies to follow our lead."

While the 30% decline is obviously good news for Uber riders, the company also noted that the safety report studied a year in which the company experienced decreased ridership of 650 million trips in 2020 compared with 1.4 billion in 2019, according to The New York Times.

"The change in rate of sexual assault reports over time may have been impacted by a number of factors, including how the COVID-19 pandemic altered usage of the platform as well as Uber's safety and transparency efforts," Uber stated in the report. "But each reported incident represents a harrowing lived experience for the survivor. Even one report is one report too many."

Tony West, Uber's chief legal officer, echoed the latter comments in a news release about the safety report.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without the guidance and support of experts and advocacy groups," he wrote. "We are thankful for the opportunity to listen, to learn, and to partner with people from around the world.